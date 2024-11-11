LA Rams activate starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson, Steve Avila from injured reserve

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have activated starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila from injured reserve. Avila injured his knee in the season opener, and Jackson injured his shoulder in Week 2. Both starters went on injured reserve, but both returned to practice last week. Avila began the season as the starting left guard. The second-round pick in 2023 played every snap of his rookie season. Jackson joined Los Angeles on a three-year, $51 million contract in the offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was the Rams’ starting center before getting hurt.

