LA Galaxy star “Chicharito” Hernández tears ligament in right knee

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has torn a ligament in his right knee. The Mexican star will have surgery soon, but the injury could end his season. Hernández tore his ACL on a noncontact play in the first half of the Galaxy’s loss to Real Salt Lake in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals. Hernández is in his fourth season with the Galaxy. He has two goals in 12 appearances this season after missing several weeks of play with a hamstring injury.

