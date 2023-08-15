LA Galaxy sign longtime Sheffield forward Billy Sharp

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Longtime Sheffield forward Billy Sharp has joined the LA Galaxy for the rest of the Major League Soccer season. The deal has a club option for 2024. Sharp is the top goal scorer in the history of the second-tier English Football League Championship division, scoring 130 times in 399 appearances. After shorter stints with Sheffield early in his career, he spent the past eight seasons with the Blades during their rise from third-tier League One to the Premier League.

