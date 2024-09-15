LA Galaxy score 4 goals in the second half to roar past LAFC 4-2 in an El Tráfico rivalry matchup

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored two of the LA Galaxy’s four goals in the second half as they rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit for a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles FC in another thrilling edition of the El Tráfico rivalry. Joveljic put the Galaxy ahead 3-2 in the 67th minute with a backheel goal, completing a 14-minute flurry of three goals by the first-place club in this rivalry derby between the top two teams in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference. Riqui Puig added a late goal as the Galaxy snapped their three-game losing streak in El Tráfico while moving seven points ahead of second-place LAFC.

