LA Galaxy fire team president Chris Klein after miserable start to season

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have fired president Chris Klein with the five-time Major League Soccer champion franchise sitting at the bottom of the overall standings. Klein was the target of ire this year from several Galaxy fan organizations frustrated by the team’s miserable recent seasons. The fan groups threatened to boycott the team if Klein stayed in charge, and they followed through on the threat to varying degrees. Klein wrote a letter to Galaxy supporters last month promising to step down if the Galaxy didn’t make the playoffs this season, but the club decided it couldn’t wait any longer for a shakeup.

