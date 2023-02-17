LA Galaxy defender Julián Araujo transferred to Barcelona

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Defender Julián Araujo has been transferred to La Liga’s FC Barcelona from the LA Galaxy. The Major League Soccer club will also retain a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if Araujo is sold to another club. The 21-year-old Southern California native came up through the LA Galaxy’s academy program before playing four seasons in MLS. He made 89 starts in 100 regular-season appearances with LA and has been a two-time All-Star selection.

