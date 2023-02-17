LA Galaxy defender Julián Araujo transferred to Barcelona

By The Associated Press
FILE- LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo reacts after scoring a goal against Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match, in Carson, Calif., on Oct. 15, 2022. Defender Julián Araujo was transferred Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from the LA Galaxy to La Liga's FC Barcelona. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Gallardo]

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Defender Julián Araujo has been transferred to La Liga’s FC Barcelona from the LA Galaxy. The Major League Soccer club will also retain a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if Araujo is sold to another club. The 21-year-old Southern California native came up through the LA Galaxy’s academy program before playing four seasons in MLS. He made 89 starts in 100 regular-season appearances with LA and has been a two-time All-Star selection.

