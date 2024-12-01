LA Galaxy advance to first MLS Cup in 10 years with 1-0 win over Seattle in Western Conference final

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored his fifth goal of the playoffs in the 86th minute and the LA Galaxy advanced to the MLS Cup final for the first time since 2014 with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final. The Galaxy will host the New York Red Bulls in next Saturday’s MLS Cup final. The Red Bulls became the first No. 7 seed to play for the title with a 1-0 victory over Orlando City in the Eastern Conference final. It will be the sixth MLS Cup appearance for the Galaxy, who have won their previous five appearances. The Red Bulls are making their second trip after losing to the Columbus Crew in 2008.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.