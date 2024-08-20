LA fan favorite Justin Turner returns to Dodger Stadium for 1st time as member of Seattle Mariners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner is back at Dodger Stadium for the first time since leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 after a nine-year run that included a World Series championship as their gritty third baseman. He’s 39 now and playing first base for the Seattle Mariners. Turner greeted several of his former teammates and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before the game. He helped the team win the 2020 World Series and became an All-Star for the first time as a Dodger. Roberts is touting Turner as a potential future big league manager, saying he’s the smartest player that he ever managed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.