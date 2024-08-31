LA Clippers and Ivica Zubac agree to $58.6 million, 3-year contract extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a $58.6 million, three-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2027-28 season. His agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel, has confirmed the deal. Zubac averaged a career-high 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds last season. That’s when the 27-year-old center shot 65% from the field during the regular season. He averaged 16.2 points in the Clippers’ loss to Dallas over six games of the Western Conference playoffs. Zubac had one year and $11.7 million remaining on his current deal. He is the longest tenured player on the roster as the team prepares to play its first season in its new arena in Inglewood.

