L.J. Cryer scores 23 points in No. 6 Houston’s 66-60 victory over Xavier

CINCINNATI (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 23 points and Jamal Shead had 13 to help No. 6 Houston hold off Xavier 66-60 on Friday night. Houston improved to 8-0 for the second straight season and fifth time in school history. Quincy Olivari led the Xavier (4-4) with 17 points. Desmond Claude added 14 in the first meeting between the schools. The Musketeers were missing one of their best perimeter shooters, with Trey Green out with an illness. Houston won its first seven games by an average of 26.8 points. But the Cougars were challenged in their first true road game against a Big East Conference opponent.

