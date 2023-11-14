L.J. Cryer scores 21 to lift No. 6 Houston over Stetson 79-48

By The Associated Press
Houston's L.J. Cryer (4) shoots as Stetson's Giancarlo Valdez (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 21 points, Damian Dunn added 15 points and No. 6 Houston defeated Stetson 79-48. Cryer, a transfer from Baylor, had 14 points in the first half on 6 of 9 shooting. He finished 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers. Cryer had struggled in his first two games with the Cougars shooting 7 of 26 and 3 of 16 on 3-pointers.Mylik Wilson scored 11 points, and Terrance Arceneaux had 10 points for Houston, which leaned on its defense forcing 23 turnovers and turning it into 39 points. The Cougars (3-0) had 17 steals. Houston shot 53% and were 9 of 20 on 3-pointers.

