L.J. Cryer scores 21 to lift No. 6 Houston over Stetson 79-48

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 21 points, Damian Dunn added 15 points and No. 6 Houston defeated Stetson 79-48. Cryer, a transfer from Baylor, had 14 points in the first half on 6 of 9 shooting. He finished 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers. Cryer had struggled in his first two games with the Cougars shooting 7 of 26 and 3 of 16 on 3-pointers.Mylik Wilson scored 11 points, and Terrance Arceneaux had 10 points for Houston, which leaned on its defense forcing 23 turnovers and turning it into 39 points. The Cougars (3-0) had 17 steals. Houston shot 53% and were 9 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.