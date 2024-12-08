L.J. Cryer scores 18 of his 20 points in 2nd half and No. 17 Houston beats Butler 79-51

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, Emanuel Sharp added 16 points and No. 17 Houston used a big second half to rout Butler 79-51. Terrance Arceneaux had 14 points off the bench, and Milos Uzan scored 13 points for Houston, which won its 26th straight at home. Patrick McCaffery and Augusto Cassia had 11 points each to lead Butler, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. The Cougars, who outrebounded Butler 41-22, shot 53% and were 9 of 18 on 3-pointers.

