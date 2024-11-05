L.J. Cryer scores 16, No. 4 Houston beats Jackson State 97-40 to extend home win streak

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 16 points, Mylik Wilson added 15 points off the bench, and No. 4 Houston opened its season with a 97-40 win over Jackson State on Monday night.

J’Wan Roberts had 14 points and six rebounds, Ramon Walker Jr. chipped in 10 points and Milos Uzan, a transfer from Oklahoma, had eight points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for Houston. The Cougars shot 58%, including 12 of 20 on 3-pointers.

The win was Houston’s 23rd straight home win, the longest active streak in the nation.

Jalen Tatum scored 14 points to lead Jackson State, which shot 28%.

Takeaways

Houston guard Milos Uzan (7) sets the play against the Jackson State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov 4, 2024, in Houston. Houston defeats Jackson State 97-40. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Maria Lysaker

Jackson State: The Tigers, who are playing 13 straight games away from home to start the season, had issues with Houston’s size and athleticism from the start, but they also had self-inflicted issues, including a technical foul for having six men on the court in the first half.

Houston: Depth was a problem for the Cougars last year, but it could be a strength for Houston this season. Terrance Arceneaux, who was returning from a torn Achilles, had seven points, and Joseph Tugler, whose freshman season was cut short by a foot injury, had five points and seven rebounds in his return.

Key moment

The Cougars used an 18-1 run to build a 21-3 lead in the first half. Houston led 52-13 at the half on 60% shooting, including 8 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Key stat

The Cougars forced 20 turnovers and held a 35-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Up next

Houston hosts No. 11 Auburn in the Battleground 2k24 Classic on Saturday, the same day Jackson State travels to High Point.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.