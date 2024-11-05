L.J. Cryer scores 16, No. 4 Houston beats Jackson State 97-40 to extend home win streak
HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 16 points, Mylik Wilson added 15 points off the bench, and No. 4 Houston opened its season with a 97-40 win over Jackson State on Monday night.
J’Wan Roberts had 14 points and six rebounds, Ramon Walker Jr. chipped in 10 points and Milos Uzan, a transfer from Oklahoma, had eight points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for Houston. The Cougars shot 58%, including 12 of 20 on 3-pointers.
The win was Houston’s 23rd straight home win, the longest active streak in the nation.
Jalen Tatum scored 14 points to lead Jackson State, which shot 28%.
Takeaways
Jackson State: The Tigers, who are playing 13 straight games away from home to start the season, had issues with Houston’s size and athleticism from the start, but they also had self-inflicted issues, including a technical foul for having six men on the court in the first half.
Houston: Depth was a problem for the Cougars last year, but it could be a strength for Houston this season. Terrance Arceneaux, who was returning from a torn Achilles, had seven points, and Joseph Tugler, whose freshman season was cut short by a foot injury, had five points and seven rebounds in his return.
Key moment
The Cougars used an 18-1 run to build a 21-3 lead in the first half. Houston led 52-13 at the half on 60% shooting, including 8 of 10 on 3-pointers.
Key stat
The Cougars forced 20 turnovers and held a 35-4 advantage in points off turnovers.
Up next
Houston hosts No. 11 Auburn in the Battleground 2k24 Classic on Saturday, the same day Jackson State travels to High Point.
___
Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.