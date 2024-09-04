Kyron Hudson’s steady work set stage for memorable catch in No. 13 USC’s win over LSU

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California wide receiver Kyron Hudson made what might be the catch of the year in college football in a 27-20 win over then-No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas on Sunday. It was a breakout game for a player who has focused on steady improvement during his time with the Trojans. A holdover from former coach Clay Helton’s last recruiting class, Hudson has earned a bigger role as a redshirt junior under Lincoln Riley in large part because of his work ethic and selfless nature. USC is ranked No. 13 this week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.