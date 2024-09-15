Kyron Drones runs, passes Virginia Tech past Old Dominion, 37-17

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw for a touchdown and rush for a score to lead Virginia Tech to a 37-17 win over Old Dominion Saturdayat Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.Drones completed 15-of-26 passes for 176 yards for the Hokies (2-1). The junior quarterback also ran for 117 yards on 12 carries. Running back Bhayshul Tuten added 115 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Jaylin Lane caught seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Kicker John Love made field goals of 21, 32, and 41 yards.The Monarchs dropped to 0-3. Freshman quarterback Quinn Henicle ran for a touchdown but completed only 4-of-10 passes for 23 yards. Tariq Sims rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown.

