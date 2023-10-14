Kyron Drones, Hokies roll to 30-13 win over Wake Forest

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw two touchdown passes and a career-high 321 yards to lead Virginia Tech to a 30-13 victory over Wake Forest. Drones also rushed for 59 yards and Virginia Tech’s defense held the Demon Deacons to just 262 yards, as the Hokies (3-4, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the second time in the past three games. Wake Forest (3-3, 0-3), which has lost three straight games, struggled on offense, turning the ball over three times and scoring its lone touchdown on a kickoff return.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.