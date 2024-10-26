Kyron Drones accounts for 3 TDs to help Va. Tech beat Georgia Tech 21-6

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw a touchdown pass, rushed for a score, and caught a touchdown pass to lead Virginia Tech to a 21-6 victory over Georgia Tech. Drones accounted for 132 yards from scrimmage for the Hokies (5-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who amassed a season-low 233 total yards, but won their third straight game. Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3) struggled offensively without injured starting quarterback Haynes King, who missed his second straight game. The Yellow Jackets finished with 356 total yards and have lost back-to-back games. Zach Pyron was ineffective against Virginia Tech’s defense, completing just 10 of 22 for 76 yards and an interception before being replaced in the third quarter. Aaron Philo played the rest of the way and finished with 184 yards passing and an interception.

