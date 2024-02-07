Kyrie Irving ready to leave turbulent times in Brooklyn behind and focus on future in Dallas

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is ready to leave the turbulent times in Brooklyn behind and focus on his future in Dallas. A year after he was traded by the Nets, Irving returned for the first time Tuesday night and said he doesn’t worry about people’s opinions of his 3 1/2 seasons in Brooklyn. Nor does he think there’s any point dwelling about the bad breaks on the court and all the drama that came off it. Irving scored 36 points in front of a crowd that included a number of family and friends of the point guard who grew up in New York and New Jersey.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.