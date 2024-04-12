Kyrie Irving is out for the Mavs against the Pistons after playing 31 consecutive games

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving is being listed as out for the Dallas Mavericks’ regular-season home finale against Detroit on Friday night. It would mean the end the star guard’s streak of 31 consecutive games played. The designation for Irving is left hamstring soreness. Co-star Luka Doncic also is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness. With two games remaining, the Mavericks are guaranteed to finish no lower than fifth in the Western Conference. Dallas has an outside chance to move up to the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.

