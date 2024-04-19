Kyrie Irving is healthy and drama-free in Dallas as a playoff pairing with Luka Doncic dawns

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving is healthy and publicly free of drama heading into his first playoff game with co-star Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The eight-time All-Star and 2016 NBA champion brought up on his own that he hasn’t had a 50-win season in six years. A late-season surge pushed the Mavs to the 50-win mark. They open the playoffs at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The 2023 trade to Dallas ended a drama-filled stint in Brooklyn for Irving. Now he’s looking to participate in a deep playoff run for the first time since 2017. That was the year after Irving and LeBron James won a title together in Cleveland.

