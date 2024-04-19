Kyrie Irving is healthy and drama-free in Dallas as a playoff pairing with Luka Doncic dawns

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving watches from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Dallas. Irving did not play due to hamstring soreness. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter]

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving is healthy and publicly free of drama heading into his first playoff game with co-star Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The eight-time All-Star and 2016 NBA champion brought up on his own that he hasn’t had a 50-win season in six years. A late-season surge pushed the Mavs to the 50-win mark. They open the playoffs at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The 2023 trade to Dallas ended a drama-filled stint in Brooklyn for Irving. Now he’s looking to participate in a deep playoff run for the first time since 2017. That was the year after Irving and LeBron James won a title together in Cleveland.

