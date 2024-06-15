Kyrie Irving ends personal Celtics skid, so now Mavs will try to win in Boston in NBA Finals

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s personal 13-game losing streak against the Celtics is over. Now it’s back to the parquet floor in Boston to face his former team again. The Dallas Mavericks are still alive in the NBA Finals after avoiding a sweep with a 122-84 blowout in Game 4. The first two road games in this series weren’t Irving’s best, the two in Dallas quite a bit better. The impact from role players in Game 4 was much bigger for Dallas. Now Irving will again have to try to ignore the constant booing from jilted fans in Game 5 on Monday night.

