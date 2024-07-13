Kyriacou has 1-shot lead going into final round of Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia has posted seven birdies in a 4-under 67 and will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Evian Championship. Kyriacou is at 14 under overall after the third round on Saturday. She’s just ahead of overnight clubhouse leader Ayaka Furue of Japan and Lauren Coughlin of the United States, who are tied for second. Furue carded two bogeys, ending an impressive streak of 46 holes without one. Coughlin, who tied for third at the Chevron Championship in April for her best finish at a major, had a spectacular day at Evian Resort Golf Club, recording two eagles.

