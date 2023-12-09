Kyrgios confirms he won’t compete at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he won’t compete at the Australian Open next month because of injuries. The 28-year-old Australian says on social media he’ll miss the Grand Slam for a second straight year. Kyrgios, whose name was absent from the entry list for the tournament, pulled out of last season’s Australian Open because he needed knee surgery. He later dealt with a wrist problem.

