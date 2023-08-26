Kyra Carusa scores as the San Diego Wave beat the Orlando Pride 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyra Carusa scored in the 75th minute and the San Diego Wave beat the Orlando Pride 2-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League. Abby Dahlkemper scored in the sixth minute to give the Wave an early lead but Adriana answered in the 44th for Orlando. The players wore tape on their wrists that had the word “Contigo Jenni” in support of Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish player who says she was kissed without her consent by the president of Spain’s federation during the trophy ceremony at the Women’s World Cup.

