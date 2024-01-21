Kymora Johnson scores 35, leads Virginia’s big finish in 91-87 upset of No. 15 Florida State women

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kymora Johnson scored a career-high 35 points with seven rebounds and six assists, leading Virginia to a 91-87 upset of No. 15 Florida State. Johnson, a freshman averaging 12.2 points per game, made 14 of 20 shots with 3 of 7 from 3-point range and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line as Virginia picked up its first ACC win of the season. After falling behind 56-48 in the third quarter, Virginia outscored Florida State 17-9 to finish the period and 26-22 in the fourth. Johnson led the rally with 19 of those final 43 points for the Cavaliers. Ta’Niya Latson scored 22 points for Florida State.

