Kylin James’ late touchdown run lifts UNLV over Kansas 23-20

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kylin James scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 1:51 left to lift UNLV past Kansas 23-20 at Children’s Mercy Park. The Jayhawks are playing all their games away from Lawrence, Kan., this season because of construction on their stadium. UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka was just 7-for-18 for 86 yards, but he also rushed for 113 yards. Jalon Daniels was 12-for-23 for 153 yards, with two interceptions for Kansas (1-2). He had two rushing touchdowns. UNLV (3-0) used a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 9:31 to take the late lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.