Kylin James’ late touchdown run lifts UNLV over Kansas 23-20

By DAVID SMALE The Associated Press
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs for a touchdown against UNLV linebacker Mani Powell (16) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ed Zurga]

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kylin James scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 1:51 left to lift UNLV past Kansas 23-20 at Children’s Mercy Park. The Jayhawks are playing all their games away from Lawrence, Kan., this season because of construction on their stadium. UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka was just 7-for-18 for 86 yards, but he also rushed for 113 yards. Jalon Daniels was 12-for-23 for 153 yards, with two interceptions for Kansas (1-2). He had two rushing touchdowns. UNLV (3-0) used a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 9:31 to take the late lead.

