Kylian Mbappé‘s relationship with PSG ending on a sour note after starting amid fanfare

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé‘s relationship with Paris Saint-Germain started with great fanfare and celebration but is ending amid ongoing tensions. Mbappé joined as a teenage phenom from Monaco in 2017 in a deal worth 180 million euros ($194 million). On Sunday the 25-year-old superstar played his last home game for the club and scored in a 3-1 French league loss to Toulouse. That was two days after he made his departure official. There was no tribute on the club’s social media to its all-time leading scorer before kick off and no club statement thanking him. Relations between Mbappé and PSG deteriorated significantly this season.

