Kylian Mbappé unhappy with PSG for promo video to fans

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has annoyed Kylian Mbappé by making him the focus of a promotional video that excluded Lionel Messi, Neymar and other teammates. Mbappé writes in a statement published on his Instagram account that he is “not in agreement with this published video.” He adds “PSG is a great club and a big family but it’s definitely not Kylian Saint-Germain.” Mbappé is the only person who speaks in the video the club made to persuade fans to buy season tickets. It was sent days after Messi was booed by some sections of the crowd at Parc des Princes.

