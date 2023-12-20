Kylian Mbappé scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beats Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappé makes debut

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated his 25th birthday with two goals as Paris Saint-Germain beat lowly Metz 3-1 to head into the winter break with a five-point lead in the French league. The France star got a birthday bonus when his 16-year-old brother Ethan Mbappé made his debut by coming on as a stoppage-time substitute. Kylian Mbappé extended his league-leading tally to 18 goals. Second-place Nice stayed five points behind PSG with a 2-0 home win over Lens. Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice as third-place Monaco won 2-1 at Toulouse. Mali midfielder Kamory Doumbia scored all four goals for fourth-place Brest to beat Lorient 4-0.

