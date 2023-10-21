Kylian Mbappe scores in a 3-0 rout of Strasbourg to put PSG provisionally top in France

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot and had an assist as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Strasbourg 3-0 to take the provisional lead of the French league. Mbappe raised his league tally to eight goals this season by converting a penalty in the 10th minute after Goncalo Ramos had been brought down. The France striker then beat the offside trap in the 31st to set up Carlos Soler for the second goal. Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz sealed the win by dribbling past a defender to lift the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 77th. PSG leapfrogged Monaco into the top spot. Monaco plays promoted Metz on Sunday. Nice can overtake PSG with a win over Marseille later Saturday.

