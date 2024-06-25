Kylian Mbappé scores but encounters issues wearing protective mask on return for France at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps has highlighted the problems Kylian Mbappé faced wearing a mask to protect his broken nose in the 1-1 draw with Poland at the European Championship. Mbappé scored a second-half penalty to mark his return to France’s starting lineup eight days after sustaining the bloody injury late in the 1-0 win over Austria on June 17. Deschamps said ahead of the game that Mbappé’s peripheral vision would be limited because of the mask but says there were other issues too. Deschamps says “when he sweats, that sticks in his eyes and he needed to wipe his eyes.”

