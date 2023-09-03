Kylian Mbappé scores 2 goals as PSG routs Lyon 4-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s two goals put him top of the French league’s scoring charts as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at struggling Lyon for its biggest win of the season under new coach Luis Enrique. The glossy-looking result should not disguise the poor quality of defending champion PSG’s opponent. PSG’s first goal was a carelessly conceded penalty, two were counterattacks and the other was a goalmouth scramble. Right back Achraf Hakini and attacking midfielder Marco Asensio also scored as PSG moved into second place behind leader Monaco, which has 10 points. Elsewhere an early free kick from midfielder Yusuf Yazici was enough to give sixth-place Lille a 1-0 home win against Montpellier.

