Kylian Mbappé scores 2 as France beats Netherlands 2-1 to qualify for European Championship

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has helped France seal qualification for next year’s European Championship by scoring twice in a 2-1 win over the Netherlands for a perfect sixth win in Group B. There had been talk before Friday’s match at the Johan Cruyff Arena of the 24-year-old France captain being out of form after failing to score in four matches for Paris Saint-Germain. But international duty quickly put an end to the goal drought. Mbappé scored in the seventh and 53rd minutes before Quilindschy Hartman made it 2-1 for the Dutch in the 83rd. Greece beat Ireland 2-0 to move to second behind France. Greece plays the Netherlands on Monday.

