Kylian Mbappé says he feels like he’s in a virtual reality game wearing his mask at Euro 2024

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé felt like he was in a virtual reality game when playing in a mask to protect his broken nose at the European Championship. The France star was smiling while telling the story Sunday on the eve of facing Belgium in the round of 16. But clearly he does not enjoy playing his role as the masked man of Euro 2024. Mbappé says it was “an absolute horror.” Mbappé mimicked wearing a VR headset telling reporters “I had the impression in the first game that I was playing in 3D.” Still, the France star says he’s grateful to be able to play at Euro 2024

