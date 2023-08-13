Kylian Mbappe returns to training with PSG after constructive talks with the club

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says that Kylian Mbappe has returned to training after “constructive and positive talks” between the two parties. Mbappe watched from the stands on Saturday night as defending champion PSG drew 0-0 at home to Lorient because he is mired in a contract standoff. He wants to play this season and leave for free when his contract runs out, but PSG wants to sell him to stop this happening. The club said “the player has returned to training with the first-team group”. Mbappe was left out of the pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea and then trained apart from the first-team regulars last week. Now he could play away to Toulouse on Saturday.

