Kylian Mbappé reportedly rejects chance to meet with Saudi team Al-Hilal

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has reportedly refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal which has made a world record bid for the France striker. French sports daily L’Equipe reported that the Paris Saint-Germain player wouldn’t meet with Al-Hilal officials, who are in the French capital this week. Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for Mbappe on Monday. PSG wants to cash in on the World Cup star now rather than let him walk for free a year from now when his contract expires. Mbappé is in a standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension. He is widely expected to join Real Madrid next season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.