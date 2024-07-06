Kylian Mbappé is enduring a tough Euro 2024. It might not stop France winning the title

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — The European Championship is hardly going to plan for Kylian Mbappé and he knows it. He has a broken nose that requires him to wear a vision-limiting face mask. He is managing fitness issues stemming from the end of the club season. He has only scored one goal and that was from the penalty spot. The France captain says “these are the vagaries of the footballer.” He doesn’t really care though as long as he is lifting the Henri Delaunay Cup in Berlin on July 14. France has advanced to the semifinals where Spain awaits on Tuesday.

