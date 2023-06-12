Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, AP source says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not take up the option of a 12-month extension on his contract. His current deal expires at the end of next season. The France superstar confirmed his decision in a letter to PSG a person with knowledge of the correspondence told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. The person also said PSG would not allow Mbappe to leave as a free agent, raising the possibility of an immediate bidding war by other clubs and potential transfer this summer.

