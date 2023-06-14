Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane could be soccer’s biggest transfer stories this summer

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe reacts during a training session with the French national team at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kylian Mbappe’s decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his Paris Saint-Germain contract could spark a bidding war for the French superstar this summer. He could be one of a host of major moves across Europe in the transfer window. PSG is adamant he will not be allowed to leave as a free agent when his current deal runs out at the end of next season. That means he could be put up for sale during this transfer window if a resolution over his future is not agreed. Real Madrid has coveted Mbappe for a number of years and in 2021 unsuccessfully bid $190 million to take him to the Bernabeu.

