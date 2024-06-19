Kylian Mbappé feeling ‘a bit better’ after facial injury, France teammate Saliba says

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — France defender William Saliba says striker Kylian Mbappé is feeling a “bit better” ahead of undergoing more tests on a facial injury sustained in the team’s opening game of the European Championship. Mbappé was hurt during the 1-0 win against Austria on Monday and will have to wear a face mask if he plays on at the tournament. France’s next match is against the Netherlands on Friday and the team has yet to officially confirm whether Mbappé is available. Saliba says “I saw him this morning, he was a bit better. I think he was off to do more tests.”

