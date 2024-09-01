Kylian Mbappé ends scoring drought in Spanish league and scores 2 in Real Madrid’s win over Betis

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored twice in less than 10 minutes to end his scoring drought in the Spanish league and lead Real Madrid to a 2-0 win over Real Betis. Mbappé had scored once in the team’s win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final last month, but he was yet to find the net in three Spanish league matches. He opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu with a low left-footed shot from inside the area after a neat backheel pass by Federico Valverde in the 67th minute. He then added to the lead by converting a 75th-minute penalty kick after a foul on Vinicius Junior.

