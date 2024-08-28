Kyler Murray’s healthy, giving Cards hope they will compete for the playoffs in 2024

Quarterback Kyler Murray is healthy, which means the Arizona Cardinals are hoping to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Murray missed part of the past two seasons with a torn ACL, but hopes to take another step forward in his sixth NFL season. The quarterback will be joined on offense by running back James Conner and rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who was selected with the No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State. The Cardinals have struggled on defense the past two seasons. If that side of the ball improves, the franchise could be playing meaningful football games in December and January.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.