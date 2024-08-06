Kyler Murray won’t play in Cards’ 3 preseason games. Gannon says offense looks good

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray won’t play in the Arizona Cardinals’ three preseason games as the team tries to keep the two-time Pro Bowl selection healthy heading into the upcoming season. The 26-year-old Murray missed roughly 11 months over the past two seasons after tearing the ACL in his right knee in a game during the 2022 season. He missed the first nine games of last year before returning. Gannon said one factor in his decision was that Murray will get some reps against another team when the Cardinals have joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts next week.

