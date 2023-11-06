Kyler Murray will be Cardinals’ starting quarterback vs. Falcons if ‘week goes well’

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray is on the verge of his return as quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals. Murray has been out for roughly 11 months with a torn ACL that he suffered last season in a game against the New England Patriots. The 26-year-old was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list on Oct. 18, giving the Cardinals 21 days to elevate him to the active roster. The Cardinals have struggled without Murray, going 1-13 since his injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.