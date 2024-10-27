Kyler Murray rallies Cardinals to 28-27 win over Dolphins in Tua Tagovailoa’s return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kyler Murray drove the Cardinals into position for a game-winning field goal by Chad Ryland as time expired for the second straight week, and Arizona spoiled Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a concussion, beating the Miami Dolphins 28-27 on Sunday.

Murray led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to rally the Cardinals from a nine-point deficit. The first concluded with a 2-yard touchdown run by James Conner that got Arizona within 27-25. The second was a methodical 13-play, 71-yard march that ended with Ryland’s 34-yard kick. A week earlier, Ryland was good from 32 yards on the final play to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-15.

The Cardinals (4-4) won consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 24, 2021.

Tagovailoa threw for 234 yards and the Dolphins (2-5) had their best offensive performance of the season in his first start since he was diagnosed with the third known concussion of his career on Sept. 12 against Buffalo. He was designated to return on Monday after doctors deemed it safe for him to play. He cleared the concussion protocol Friday following an examination by an independent neurological consultant.

Tagovailoa was mostly sharp, completing 28 of 38 passes. He lost a fumble on the opening drive that Miami recovered, and a snap went over his head in the third quarter, resulting in a safety.

Arizona Cardinals place kicker Chad Ryland (38) celebrates after they won the game on a last minute field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky

Tagovailoa’s first pass was a 16-yard completion to fullback Alec Ingold on Miami’s opening drive, which ended in a 1-yard touchdown run by Raheem Mostert. The veteran also had a 6-yard TD run in the fourth.

Miami fans gave a loud ovation when Tagovailoa was introduced and chanted his name after the first scoring drive. But the biggest applause came after Tagovailoa scrambled for a first down in the third and slid to avoid taking a hit, something he didn’t do on the play when he was injured in Week 2.

Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 72 yards — his first game with at least 70 yards receiving since Week 1. De’Von Achane rushed for 97 yards and had 50 yards receiving with a 12-yard touchdown catch.

Murray completed 26 of 36 passes for 307 yards, with a 6-yard touchdown to Michael Wilson and a 22-yard TD to Marvin Harrison Jr. Murray showed off his elusiveness on Arizona’s first scoring drive, avoiding Jalen Ramsey’s blitz to extend the play and eventually find Wilson open in the end zone.

Harrison caught six passes for 111 yards. He beat Ramsey and got a knee down in the end zone to get the Cardinals within 20-18 entering the fourth. A 2-point conversion try failed.

Trey McBride had 124 yards on nine receptions for the Cardinals.

The Dolphins led 13-7 at halftime but their top-ranked pass defense could not contain Murray and Harrison in the second half.

Injuries

Cardinals: DL Naquan Jones left in the first quarter with a hand injury but came back in the third.

Dolphins: TE Julian Hill injured his shoulder on fumble in the first, but he returned. … S Jevon Holland left in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Up next

Cardinals: Host Chicago next Sunday.

Dolphins: At Buffalo next Sunday.

