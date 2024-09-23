Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense go flat in a 20-13 loss to Lions

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona had one of the NFL’s best offenses through the first two games behind the sound decision making of quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals ran into a wall of Lions and Murray had his first big mistake of the season, leading to a stuck-in-the-mud 20-13 loss to Detroit. Arizona’s defense held its own after allowing 20 points in the first half, giving the Cardinals a chance. The offense didn’t cooperate. Arizona went 1 for 9 on third downs after leading the league through the first two games. Murray threw an interception in the end zone while trying to force a pass and the Cardinals failed on two fourth-down conversions.

