Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense go flat in a 20-13 loss to Lions

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin )[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona had one of the NFL’s best offenses through the first two games behind the sound decision making of quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals ran into a wall of Lions and Murray had his first big mistake of the season, leading to a stuck-in-the-mud 20-13 loss to Detroit. Arizona’s defense held its own after allowing 20 points in the first half, giving the Cardinals a chance. The offense didn’t cooperate. Arizona went 1 for 9 on third downs after leading the league through the first two games. Murray threw an interception in the end zone while trying to force a pass and the Cardinals failed on two fourth-down conversions.

