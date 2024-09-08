Kyler Murray and Cardinals start fast and then fall short in season-opening 34-28 loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals enjoyed a fast start before falling short in their season-opening 34-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Arizona failed to build on the momentum of building a 17-3 lead in which it scored on its first three possessions. And the game was decided when Murray’s fourth-down 29-yard heave to Greg Dortch near the end zone was broken up with 26 seconds left. On the bright side, DeeJay Dallas scored on a 96-yard kickoff return under the NFL’s new rules. On the downside, rookie receiver Marvin Harrison was limited to one catch on three targets for just 4 yards.

