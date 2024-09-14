Kyle Wickersham, Zach Palmer-Smith power Richmond to 38-0 romp over Charleston Southern

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Wickersham threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Zach Palmer-Smith added two touchdown runs and Richmond beat Charleston Southern 38-0 for its first victory of the season. Wickersham’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play drive with 1:54 left in the first quarter to give Richmond (1-2) a 7-0 lead. Palmer-Smith had a 6-yard scoring run early in the second quarter and Jabril Hayes intercepted a Zolten Osborne pass and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 advantage at halftime. The Spiders defense held Charleston Southern (1-2) to 69 total yards in the first half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.