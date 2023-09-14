Kyle Walker extends Man City contract until 2026

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker has signed a contract extension at Manchester City until 2026. The England defender’s future had been in question after links with a move to Bayern Munich during the last transfer window. Those doubts were ended after confirmation of an extension for the 33-year-old Walker. He joined City from Tottenham in 2017. Walker has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups in his time at the club. He has won 15 trophies in total at City and made 260 appearances. He has also played 78 times for England.

