Kyle Tucker, Astros go to salary arbitration with $2.5M gap

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker went to salary arbitration with the World Series champion Houston Astros, asking for $7.5 million rather than the team’s $5 million offer. The $2.5 million gap matched the largest among 33 players who exchanged proposed salaries with their teams last month. The case was heard by John Stout, Fredric Horowitz and Jules Bloch, who are holding their decision until after additional cases. The 26-year-old Tucker hit .257 with 30 homers, a career-best 107 RBIs and 25 stolen bases last year. He had a $764,200 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.